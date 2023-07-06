USA Today Wine + Food Experience launches 2023 tour at Belle Isle

click to enlarge Shutterstock Belle Isle.

Last visiting Detroit in 2019 at Campus Martius, the USA Today Wine + Food Experience will kick off its 2023 tour on Aug. 12, highlighting local chefs and cuisine at Belle Isle’s Cricket Field.

Metro Detroit native and Hell’s Kitchen alum Jared Bobkin is the culinary director of the experience in all 11 cities the tour is hitting, some of which include Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; San Francisco, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

In Detroit, MGM Grand is sponsoring the event, which will happen from noon-4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 1-4 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.

All attendees will have access to unlimited food and non-alcoholic drink samples, with alcoholic beverages available for sale in packs of five for $10.

Live music will be taking place throughout the afternoon, as well as cooking demonstrations from dozens of local restaurants.

General admission tickets are on sale for $50 in advance and $65 at the door. Ultimate Experience VIP tickets, which get you early entry and access to a VIP lounge, are on sale for $85 in advance and $100 the day of the event.

To enter Belle Isle, a recreation passport is also required.

