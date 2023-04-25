Upscale restaurant Aurora Italiana headed to West Bloomfield

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of Near Perfect Media A rendering of the forthcoming Aurora Italiana.

The former Ciao Italian Bistro & Wine Bar at 6199 Orchard Lake Rd., West Bloomfield is set to be reimagined under new ownership as Aurora Italiana, an upscale restaurant inspired by the cuisine of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri.

The development is from Prime Concepts Detroit, the restaurant group behind Prime29 Steakhouse and NARA Sushi & Hibachi Lounge in West Bloomfield, Tribu Mediterranean and Wabeek Club in Bloomfield Township, and PAO in downtown Detroit. (The group’s parent company Barbat Holdings also recently acquired the castle-like Grand Army of the Republic building in Detroit that formerly housed the restaurants Republic and Parks and Rec Diner, with plans to turn it into a new steakhouse.)

“We’re very excited to bring Aurora Italiana to the metro Detroit dining scene,” said Joe Barbat, chairman and CEO of Barbat Holdings, in a statement. “Our guests are going to be amazed by this upscale dining experience, paired with stunning and unique décor, exceptional entertainment and, of course, our shareable moments. We want to provide an unforgettable experience that is high-energy and memorable for all.”

The menu will feature dishes like margherita pizza and fresh whole-fish offerings flown in daily from the Mediterranean. The restaurant will be helmed by Stolion Liti, managing partner and director of operations at Prime Concepts Detroit.

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of Near Perfect Media Architectural renderings show a complete renovation of the 8,500-square-foot space.

“Aurora’s menu has traditional Italian roots, featuring imported cheeses and cured meats, frittura mista and margherita pizza, all of which are complemented by wonderful pasta dishes like our fresh tonnarelli allo scoglio (seafood pasta) and linguine al’aragosta (lobster pasta),” said Liti. “Our daily features will focus on fresh Mediterranean fish like branzino, orata, turbot, Dover sole and many more exotic whole fish options.”

Architectural renderings show a complete renovation of the 8,500-square-foot space, which features custom murals and other water-inspired design elements like tropical plants and blue curtains reminiscent of waves.

The design will also include a banquet facility for up to 350 guests.

Aurora Italiana is set to open this summer. More information is available at auroraitaliana.com.

