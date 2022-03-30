Under new management, Detroit’s Anchor Bar reopens with tweaked menu (again)

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Detroit's long-standing Anchor Bar is under new management.
After changing hands several years ago, Detroit's iconic Anchor Bar is still tweaking its menu. The beloved bar announced that it will reopen next month with some new dishes — following similar announcements in 2019 and 2021.
After closing for several months earlier this year, Anchor Bar is set to reopen with its new menu on Tuesday, April 5. On Friday, April 8, the bar will also host a "Tigers Opening Day Non-Tailgate" party starting at 11 a.m. with drink specials that will last all month long.
According to the bar, new items include a fried chicken sandwich and baked mac and cheese. Those items join old favorites like the Anchor Classic Chop salad, Garbage Can Nachos, Chili and Cheese Whiz Totchos, Truffle Fries, and wings.
"The Anchor Bar has been a fixture of downtown Detroit's dining scene for more than six decades and we look forward to reopening and welcoming our guests again," said Stephanie Prechel, general manager for the bar's hospitality group the Iconic Collection, in a statement. "The Anchor Bar is the perfect spot for people to gather and experience engaging, inspiring, and real connections, great food, and beverage options, and personal service."
The bar has been a beloved watering hole for both sports fans and journalists over the years, thanks to its proximity to the former Joe Louis Arena and the offices of the Detroit News
and Free Press
. The Derderian family, which ran the bar for decades, announced it was selling the business in 2018.
It was later acquired by The Iconic Group, which also runs the posh Parc in downtown Detroit as well as 220 Merrill and the Rose Room in Birmingham.
Anchor Bar reopened in 2019
with a tweaked menu, and then reopened again in 2021 with further changes to the menu
, following a forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar then abruptly closed
in January, preceding the latest menu tweak.
Anchor Bar's hours of operation are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. It's located at 450 W. Fort St., Detroit. More information is available at anchorbardetroit.com
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.