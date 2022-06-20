Two events in metro Detroit serve up tacos, tacos, and more tacos this week

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Michigan Taco Fest.

You can head up to Lake Orion for the third annual Michigan Taco Fest, where you’ll find tequila, margarita madness, and, of course, tacos from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. There are seven stages of entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, and strolling mariachi performances. After you’re done stuffing your face, you can vote for “Michigan’s Best Taco.” The festival is spread across Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater.

Or, if Lake Orion is too far, check out the Royal Oak Taco Week. More than 25 participating restaurants will be on hand, including Rock on Third, Royal Oak Brewery, and The Morrie, who will have special taco and tequila offerings from Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30. For vegan and vegetarian options, head to Imaginate, Oak City Grille, or Bar Louie — or just bar hop around and try them all.

Michigan Taco Fest is from noon-10 p.m. on Friday, June 24; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Canterbury Village & Wildwood Amphitheater; 2325 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion; michigantacofest.com. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Children under 3, veterans, and active-duty military members get in free.

Royal Oak Taco Week runs from Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30. More information is available at royaloaktacofest.com/taco-week.

