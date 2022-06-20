Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Two events in metro Detroit serve up tacos, tacos, and more tacos this week

Staff pick

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge Michigan Taco Fest. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Michigan Taco Fest.

You can head up to Lake Orion for the third annual Michigan Taco Fest, where you’ll find tequila, margarita madness, and, of course, tacos from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. There are seven stages of entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, and strolling mariachi performances. After you’re done stuffing your face, you can vote for “Michigan’s Best Taco.” The festival is spread across Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater.

Or, if Lake Orion is too far, check out the Royal Oak Taco Week. More than 25 participating restaurants will be on hand, including Rock on Third, Royal Oak Brewery, and The Morrie, who will have special taco and tequila offerings from Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30. For vegan and vegetarian options, head to Imaginate, Oak City Grille, or Bar Louie — or just bar hop around and try them all.

Michigan Taco Fest is from noon-10 p.m. on Friday, June 24; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at Canterbury Village & Wildwood Amphitheater; 2325 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion; michigantacofest.com. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Children under 3, veterans, and active-duty military members get in free.

Royal Oak Taco Week runs from Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30. More information is available at royaloaktacofest.com/taco-week.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

Trending

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

Public House teams up with former Street Beet chef for vegan menu revamp

By Randiah Camille Green

Public House teams up with former Street Beet chef for vegan menu revamp

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

Detroit chef Warda Bouguettaya wins James Beard Award for outstanding pastry chef

By Randiah Camille Green

Warda Bouguettaya.

Also in Food & Drink

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

By Jane Slaughter

Homegrown Greek fast-food chain Estia is a hit

BrisaBar brings a beach vibe to the heart of downtown Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Downtown Detroit's new BrisaBar is outdoors in Campus Martius Park, surrounded by sand.

Michigan’s Blake Farms releases line of cold-pressed juices

By Randiah Camille Green

Blake's Cold-Pressed Juice.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us