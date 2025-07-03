The Whitney cooks up Detroit-inspired menu for Motor City ‘Birthday Bash’

July 24 marks the 324th anniversary of the founding of Detroit, and The Whitney is celebrating the occasion with a Motor City-inspired menu and a Birthday Bash in the Garden.

From July 7-25, the long-standing restaurant is offering a “Detroit Classics” menu with dishes that nod to the city’s culinary history, including popular dishes like Golden Mushroom soup from the former eponymous restaurant, a classic Maurice salad once served at the The J. L. Hudson Department Store, and a Delmonico steak inspired by Carl’s Chophouse, among others.

Other Detroit dishes include a chicken with Better Made potato chip crust and a salmon glazed with Vernors ginger ale.

The two-course menu starts at $39 and includes a complimentary slice of birthday cake in the upstairs Ghostbar.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, the Whitney is celebrating Detroit’s founding with a Birthday Bash in the Garden. Cover is $5 and includes live Motown music by Rick & Dayna Liederc from 6:15–9 p.m., a coney dog, and birthday cake. The restaurant’s full Garden Menu will also be available. (Yes, this is technically the day before Detroit’s anniversary.)

“At 324 years old, the old Detroit is evolving into a bold, new Detroit,” Whitney owner Bud Liebler said in a statement. “We believe the city’s best days are still ahead — and that’s something worth celebrating. We’re proud to be part of it.”

The Whitney is located inside the historic David Whitney Jr. Home at 4421 Woodward Ave., Detroit. The former home of a lumber baron who was once the wealthiest man in Detroit, the opulent mansion was built in 1894 and has been home of the Whitney restaurant since 1986.