Sweetgreen is opening a Troy location

It’s the health-focused chain’s second Michigan shop

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 4:27 pm

click to enlarge The Troy salad shop is located at 730 East Big Beaver Road. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Troy salad shop is located at 730 East Big Beaver Road.

Fast-casual lunch spot Sweetgreen is expanding in Michigan. Its second location in the state will open in Troy on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The new 2,761-square-foot salad shop is located at 730 East Big Beaver Rd. and will seat 36 diners. It will also feature a patio with outdoor seating for 30 additional guests.

Sweetgreen is known for its health-focused salads and hot bowls made with organic and locally sourced produce like the Curry Cauliflower Bowl and Guacamole Greens salad. The national chain opened its first Michigan location in Birmingham in August.

On opening day, sweetgreen will donate a bowl to food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest for every meal sold. That day the shop will also host live acoustics by Maria Rose, feature holiday cookies by Zingerman, and have succulent giveaways.

For more info see sweetgreen.com.

