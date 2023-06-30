Southwest Detroit’s popular La Jalisciense is considering an Eastside location

The family-owned market and restaurant will samples its wares at a community event as it eyes a lease at The Deco

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 12:02 pm

click to enlarge La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria has an acclaimed restaurant tucked inside. - Alejandro Ugalde/Featherstone
Alejandro Ugalde/Featherstone
La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria has an acclaimed restaurant tucked inside.

Popular La Jalisciense Supermercado Y Taqueria could soon expand beyond Southwest Detroit.

The local business is considering opening a second location on the Eastside, the company said in a press release.

The family-owned market and grocery store is eyeing a lease in The Deco, a redevelopment of the former Beauty School at 16703 E. Warren Ave.

As part of community engagement for the project, La Jalisciense will participate in a tasting event hosted by BD Development Advisors at the Eastside Community Network at 4401 Conner St., Detroit.

The family-friendly event is set for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The event is free, but RSVP is required at eventbrite.com.

La Jalisciense’s menu includes authentic Mexican dishes. Attendees at the tasting event can try a number of items, including quesadillas with multiple salsa tastings.

According to El Central Hispanic News, owner José Manuel Vargas Sr., originally from San Ignacio in Jalisco, Mexico, bought the storefront business in 2011. The market has an acclaimed restaurant tucked inside.

One Metro Times restaurant reviewer praised La Jaliscience’s carne asada in 2022, while our Chowhound columnist visited earlier this year in search of chicharrones and tripas.

