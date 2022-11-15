Sleek restaurant Zana opens in downtown Birmingham

‘Guests should expect a dining experience that will transcend taste,’ according to ownership

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Designers pulled out all the stops for Zana. - Hayden Stinebaugh
Hayden Stinebaugh
Designers pulled out all the stops for Zana.

An extravagantly designed restaurant that features gold trim, mosaic tiles, and a far-out, hand-blown glass light fixture from the Czech Republic has opened its doors in downtown Birmingham.

The new spot, called Zana, is located in the former The Bird & The Bread space at 210 S. Old Woodward Ave. It’s the latest restaurant by the Tallulah Group, which also operates Birmingham’s Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro and Detroit’s Besa.

“Guests should expect a dining experience that will transcend taste… through alluring ambiance, bold flavors and unparalleled service,” said Johnny Prenci, Zana’s general manager and partner, in a press release.

The menu was led by Chef Jason Bamford, a chef from Michigan whose career started at New York’s Culinary Institute of America and included stints as VIP chef at NYC’s Waldorf Astoria and executive chef at the Miami’s Delano Hotel.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked all over the country but was waiting for the right opportunity to return home to Michigan,” Bamford said in a press release. “It’s an honor to now be part of the Zana family.”

The menu includes dishes like steak tartare (with 12-hour tomato, shiitake, burnt onion, cress, and marrow toast, under smoke), octopus (with fennel, potato, cured olive, celery, chicharron, nduja, and lemon), whole black bass (with olive, citrus, herbs, potato tostones, and Shishito pepper zhoug), and lamb chops (with coco spice, shaved kohlrabi, apple, cress, black barley, mint, and pomegranate vinaigrette.)

Zana’s cocktail program is led by mixologist Anthony Escalante.

The 10,000-square-foot space includes a bar, private dining room, and seating for up to 135 guests.

More information is available at zanabham.com.

