Saffron De Twah chef will compete on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

Omar Anani will represent the North in ‘Chopped: All American Showdown’ as the restaurant raises funds for a community kitchen

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 11:30 am

The two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Omar Anani will represent the North in Chopped: All American Showdown.
Food Network/Dawn Hoffmann
The two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Omar Anani will represent the North in Chopped: All American Showdown.

Saffron De Twah chef Omar Anani is adding “reality TV star” to his list of accomplishments.

The Detroit chef will compete on Chopped: All American Showdown on Tuesday, July 18. Anani has been nominated for a James Beard Award twice for his Moroccan fusion cuisine.

He’s not the first Detroit-area chef to appear on the Food Network show. Baobab Fare co-owner Hamissi Mamba bested the competition on an episode of Chopped back in February and donated his $10,000 winnings to nonprofits Freedom House Detroit and Burundi Kids, which champions education for women in children in his home country of Burundi.

Chopped: All American Showdown features 16 chefs from around the country battling it out for bragging rights and a $50,000 grand prize. The chefs are divided into regions with Anani representing the North.

Lamb tagine.

Detroit’s east side goes Moroccan with Saffron De Twah

Saffron De Twah, located at 7636 Gratiot Ave., is also currently fundraising for its Saffron Community Kitchen initiative to provide over 900 free meals to Detroit youth this summer. Anani launched the project during the pandemic and has served over 110,000 free meals since 2020. The restaurant is planning to build a community fridge to offer grab-and-go meals for residents in need.

You can catch Anani on Chopped: All American Showdown at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 on Food Network or Hulu+Live.

There is an invite-only viewing party taking place in Detroit, but you’ll have to sign up for Saffron De Twah’s newsletter to get the deets. For more info see saffrondetwah.com.

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
