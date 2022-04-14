Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Saffron De Twah and Baobab Fare are offering a limited iftar meal this weekend

You can break the Ramadan fast with a special pairing by these two Detroit restaurants

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 4:56 pm

click to enlarge Baobab Fare's signature dish, nyumbani. - COURTESY OF FEATHERSTONE
Courtesy of Featherstone
Baobab Fare's signature dish, nyumbani.

With Ramadan in full swing, the chefs at Detroit’s Baobab Fare and Saffron De Twah are teaming up to offer a special iftar dinner on Saturday, April 16.

During the holy month, where practitioners fast from sunrise to sunset, iftar is the meal eaten at the end of the day to break the fast.

The dinner will be available from 8 p.m. to midnight at Saffron De Twah, located at 7636 Gratiot Ave. It features a pairing of dishes from both restaurants including Baobab Fare’s nyumbani and Saffron De Twah’s harissa potatoes, loubina dip with feta, saffron tomato dip, and oum ali. Vegan options are also available.

“Ramadan is a time that every person is made equal,” Saffron De Twah posted on Instagram announcing the dinner. “No matter how much money we have, no matter how old we are, everyone is equal. No one can eat or drink, and at sunset everyone comes together to eat. Community is a core value that both Baobab and Saffron share.”

Orders for Saturday’s dinner can be placed online at saffron-de-twah.square.site, and walk-ins will also be accepted.

Even if you aren't fasting, the food is going to be banging. Owners of both restaurants were named semifinalists for a 2022 James Beard Award in the best chef Great Lakes category, but only Saffron De Twah’s Omar Anani made it to the final round. The winners will be announced at a live ceremony on June 13.

