Rose’s Fine Food and Wine is closing for real, for real this time

You have until April 30 to get your final breakfast sandwich or pop tart from the Detroit diner

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 10:42 am

click to enlarge A diverse group of diners meet at Rose’s Fine Food in Detroit. - Jacob Lewkow
Jacob Lewkow
A diverse group of diners meet at Rose’s Fine Food in Detroit.

Eastside Detroit diner Rose’s Fine Food is nearing its last days. We know, you’ve heard it before, but come April 30 the brunch spot says it’s really closing its doors for good.

A post published on the diner’s Instagram account on Friday accompanied by a photo that says “Goodbye Rose’s!” reads, “What can I say? It’s been a golden journey and we are grateful for every day. We will close at the end of April, come say goodbye and grab one more egg sandwich or loaf of sourdough. We will honor all cake orders placed until April 30 xoxoxoxox Roses.”

In September of 2022, the building and adjacent garden space were listed for sale at $600,000 but owner Molly Mitchell changed her mind in January, expanding the business with an apprenticeship program called Rose’s Kitchen Garden School and cake decorating classes.

Mitchell told the Detroit Free Press she made the decision to close because Rose’s three-person staff is spread too thin.

“A friend told me you can’t be strategic if your hair’s on fire and that’s just what is happening,” she told Freep. “I have ideas to do a lot of things, and I’m not sure how to apply those things because there’s too much going on.”

The Jefferson Aveneue brunch spot has been open for nine years.

Location Details

Rose's Fine Food

10551 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit Wayne County

2 articles

