Rock musician Sammy Hagar launching Detroit-based brewing company

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, known as the “Red Rocker,” is stepping into the craft beer scene with the grand opening of Red Rocker Brewing Co. in Detroit. The brewery’s inaugural beer, a Mexican-style lager named Red Rocker Lager, is set to debut with a bang during a live concert featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle at the Fillmore Detroit on Monday, Oct. 23.

“Rock ’n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co., and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City,” Hagar said in a press release. “We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ’n’ roll.”

Hagar has previously entered the spirits industry with brands like Cabo Wabo Tequila and Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, but is now turning his attention to beer.

Red Rocker Brewing Co. is a collaboration with the Michigan native brewer, Cameron Schubert, who has 13 years of brewing expertise. Together with his father, Eric Schubert, they’ve created a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager that pays tribute to Hagar’s Cabo San Lucas roots.

“Our head brewer Cameron Schubert and I worked together for months tasting, tweaking, and reformulating our beer until we got it to be exactly what we’d envisioned,” Hager said. “I can’t wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it.”

Red Rocker Lager boasts a crisp and refreshing profile with just a hint of sweetness, making it the perfect addition to Detroit’s growing craft beer scene, according to a press release. It will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and sold in liquor stores and bars throughout Michigan. For beer enthusiasts beyond the state’s borders, the brew will soon be available for shipping to select states across the U.S. via online orders on the Red Rocker Brewing Co. website.

At the Fillmore performance, Champtown and the Big & Stout Band, an all-female rock band with Detroiter Champtown at the front, will make their debut as openers for Hagar.



“This show is gonna be incredible. We all know Sammy Hagar is the most soulful rock singer in rock history. I call him Sambone," Champtown says. "Sambone is a Rock God and I am honored that he hand-picked me to be his special guest for the Red Rocker Brewing launch party."



Presale tickets for the concert go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 19, while general on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, Sept. 22 via livenation.com.

Additional information about the event and Red Rocker Brewing Co. can be found on redrockerbrewing.com.

