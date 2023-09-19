Rochester Hills Breadless set to open in October

click to enlarge Viola Klocko As its name implies, Breadless wraps its sandwiches in leafy greens like collard, dino kale, Swiss chard, or turnip green.

Detroit’s Breadless sandwich shop has announced an opening date for its anticipated second location in Rochester Hills.

The new location at 181 S. Livernois Rd., across from Rochester High School, is slated to open on Thursday, Oct. 5. The first 150 customers on opening day will be offered a slew of freebies and discounts as long as they sign up as a rewards member on the Breadless app. And, yes, a purchase is required.

The first 25 customers will get a free Breadless T-shirt, the first 75 guests can get a free agua fresca or brownie, and free koozies and pins will be given to the first 100. The fast-casual eatery is also offering three months free of its new “Bread-Free VIP” subscription plan, which would usually cost $9.95 a month.

Every visitor on Oct. 5 will also get a Breadless gift card good for $5 off their first order on the app.

Co-founders LaTresha Howland, Marc Howland, and Ryan Eli Salter opened the flagship Breadless on Detroit’s Joseph Campau Greenway in March 2022. It’s known for its healthier take on sandwiches that are naturally gluten-free with leafy greens like kale and Swiss chard replacing bread.

“We believe our diners will genuinely appreciate our gluten-free culinary offerings, and we extend a warm invitation to the entire Rochester community to savor our exceptional food and impeccable service at our Grand Opening,” Howland said in a media release.

The new space is larger than the Detroit location at 2,117 square feet with 43 seats. The Breadless team plans to continue hosting community events like yoga classes at the Rochester location and teased that they are actively pursuing a potential third outpost.

“Stay tuned for more updates on our expansion plans,” Salter said.

The Rochester Breadless will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Location Details Breadless Rochester Hills 181 S. Livernois Rd., Rochester Hills Michigan 1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter