Redford’s Dairy Whip releases Faygo Red Pop flavor following popular Rock & Rye

click to enlarge Randiah Camille Green Dairy Whip is at it again.

Last week, Dairy Whip gained many metro Detroit fans after making a Faygo Rock & Rye ice cream for its flavor of the week.

The Redford ice cream shop is continuing to ride the Faygo wave, this time with a Red Pop-flavored ice cream. Like the Rock & Rye ice cream, which was really a sorbet, the Faygo Red Pop flavor is vegan and can be swirled with vanilla soft serve (not vegan) to give it a more creamy texture.

We felt like the Rock & Rye soft serve tasted a bit like Red Pop anyway, so this isn’t much of a stretch. We have to give it to Dairy Whip as this string of Faygo flavors is an excellent tactic to get them more customers.

Last week, we rushed to the shop and waited in line excited for our Rock & Rye waffle cone, but we’ll pass this time as the novelty has worn off for us.

Who knows, maybe we’ll change our minds before the week is out. If you wanna try Dairy Whip’s Faygo Red Pop ice cream, you have until Sunday, Aug. 20.

Location Details Dairy Whip 26215 Plymouth Rd., Redford Wayne County 1 article

