Pietrzyk Pierogi is selling ‘Rainbow-Rogi’ to raise money for Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center during Pride month

Pietrzyk Pierogi’s Rainbow-Rogi.
Eastern Market pierogi purveyor Pietrzyk Pierogi has come up with a fabulous way to raise funds for a good cause.
The company is selling rainbow-striped pierogi to celebrate Pride month. Pietrzyk says it will donate 25% of all sales from the "Rainbow-Rogi" to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center to help LGBTQ youth.
It's the third year Pietrzyk Pierogi has offered the colorful pierogi, and the second year it has partnered with the Ruth Ellis Center.
"We believe all youth deserve support, security, and the freedom to be their true selves, which is why we have chosen the Ruth Ellis Center for our donations," owner and chef Erica Pietrzyk said in a statement. "The work they do is so important, and we want to support that mission."
The company describes the Rainbow-Rogi as "colorful pockets of love" stuffed with potato and cheese fillings, and sells them for $18 per dozen. They're available to order online at pietrzykpierogi.com
for scheduled pickup or delivery.
Pietrzyk Pierogi is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite #109, in Detroit's Eastern Market district.
Hours are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for frozen pickup and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday for carryout.
