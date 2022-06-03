Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Pietrzyk Pierogi is selling ‘Rainbow-Rogi’ to raise money for Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center during Pride month

The company describes them as ‘colorful pockets of love’ stuffed with potato and cheese fillings

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 1:28 pm

click to enlarge Pietrzyk Pierogi’s Rainbow-Rogi. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Pietrzyk Pierogi’s Rainbow-Rogi.

Eastern Market pierogi purveyor Pietrzyk Pierogi has come up with a fabulous way to raise funds for a good cause.

The company is selling rainbow-striped pierogi to celebrate Pride month. Pietrzyk says it will donate 25% of all sales from the "Rainbow-Rogi" to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center to help LGBTQ youth.

It's the third year Pietrzyk Pierogi has offered the colorful pierogi, and the second year it has partnered with the Ruth Ellis Center.

"We believe all youth deserve support, security, and the freedom to be their true selves, which is why we have chosen the Ruth Ellis Center for our donations," owner and chef Erica Pietrzyk said in a statement. "The work they do is so important, and we want to support that mission."

The company describes the Rainbow-Rogi as "colorful pockets of love" stuffed with potato and cheese fillings, and sells them for $18 per dozen. They're available to order online at pietrzykpierogi.com for scheduled pickup or delivery.

Pietrzyk Pierogi is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite #109, in Detroit's Eastern Market district.

Hours are from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for frozen pickup and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday for carryout.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

