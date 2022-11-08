Opening date set for Basan Detroit, a new Japanese restaurant

The project is the latest from the operators of Grey Ghost and Second Best

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 8:35 am

click to enlarge Basan's menu is divided into five categories, buns, skewers, small plates, large plates, and sweets. - Perry Haselden
Perry Haselden
Basan's menu is divided into five categories, buns, skewers, small plates, large plates, and sweets.

Basan Detroit, the new Japanese restaurant located in the Eddystone building near Little Caesars Arena, now has an opening date.

The restaurant is expected to open its doors at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The project is the latest from Four Man Ladder, the group behind Detroit’s popular Grey Ghost and Second Best restaurants in nearby Brush Park.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the city of Detroit to Basan!” chef and owner John Vermiglio says in a statement. “We are confident that this corner of Park Avenue will exude the energy matched for the neighborhood and promise to deliver the world-class hospitality the city has come to expect from Four Man Ladder Hospitality. We’re grateful to Olympia Development for this partnership in bringing Basan to life.”

The name comes from a mythical, fire-breathing bird from Japanese folklore — a nod to the restaurant’s Robata grill concept, or a form of Japanese barbecue prepared over an open flame.

The 4,000 square foot, 77-seat restaurant includes an open kitchen where guests can see the Robata grill in action, as well as 12-seat private dining space and plans to open a patio in the spring.

The menu, by executive chef Eric Lees, is divided into five categories — buns, skewers, small plates, large plates, and sweets. The beverage program is helmed by beverage director Will Lee and beverage manager Alex Kirles and includes cocktails, mocktails, and sake.

Basan is located at 2703 Park Ave., Detroit. More information is available at basandetroit.com.

Food & Drink Slideshows

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years
Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late

