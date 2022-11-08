Opening date set for Basan Detroit, a new Japanese restaurant

click to enlarge Perry Haselden Basan's menu is divided into five categories, buns, skewers, small plates, large plates, and sweets.

Basan Detroit, the new Japanese restaurant located in the Eddystone building near Little Caesars Arena, now has an opening date.

The restaurant is expected to open its doors at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The project is the latest from Four Man Ladder, the group behind Detroit’s popular Grey Ghost and Second Best restaurants in nearby Brush Park.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the city of Detroit to Basan!” chef and owner John Vermiglio says in a statement. “We are confident that this corner of Park Avenue will exude the energy matched for the neighborhood and promise to deliver the world-class hospitality the city has come to expect from Four Man Ladder Hospitality. We’re grateful to Olympia Development for this partnership in bringing Basan to life.”

The name comes from a mythical, fire-breathing bird from Japanese folklore — a nod to the restaurant’s Robata grill concept, or a form of Japanese barbecue prepared over an open flame.

The 4,000 square foot, 77-seat restaurant includes an open kitchen where guests can see the Robata grill in action, as well as 12-seat private dining space and plans to open a patio in the spring.

The menu, by executive chef Eric Lees, is divided into five categories — buns, skewers, small plates, large plates, and sweets. The beverage program is helmed by beverage director Will Lee and beverage manager Alex Kirles and includes cocktails, mocktails, and sake.

Basan is located at 2703 Park Ave., Detroit. More information is available at basandetroit.com.

