Olga’s Kitchen teams up with McClure’s for Shrimp Po’Boy

Two beloved Detroit brands have united for Lent

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge Olga’s Kitchen and McClure’s Pickles have teamed up for a new Shrimp Po’Boy sandwich. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Olga’s Kitchen and McClure’s Pickles have teamed up for a new Shrimp Po’Boy sandwich.

Michigan-based Olga’s Kitchen has announced a new partnership with Detroit’s McClure’s Pickles for new menu items, including a new Shrimp Po’Boy sandwich.

“At Olga’s Kitchen, we honor our rich history of more than 50 years by continuing to innovate new menu items and explore new flavors for our fans to enjoy,” Olga’s director of culinary and purchasing Tom Ruddy said in a press release. “McClure’s shares Olga’s deep Detroit roots, so we’re thrilled to partner with them to introduce our new Shrimp Po’Boy. It’s yet another reason to visit our restaurant and yet another way to enjoy McClure’s delicious hand-picked pickles.”

The sandwich features crispy shrimp with ribbon-cut lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, McClure’s sweet & spicy pickles, and spicy Sriracha aioli wrapped in Olga bread. The item is available starting on Fat Tuesday, and the company touts it as a seafood option for those practicing Lent.

McClure’s sweet & spicy pickles are also served in Olga’s returning Angus Steakburger Olga and its Middle Eastern-spiced Chicken Shawarma.

“Collaborating with Olga’s Kitchen to evolve their menu is incredibly meaningful to us at McClure’s,” said McClure’s co-founder Joe McClure. “As two local powerhouse brands, this partnership ensures our shared community has the freshest, most flavorful pickles in their Olgas and gives more consumers the chance to taste our family recipe. We know we’ve made something great together.”

You can try the new Shrimp Po’Boy at a pop-up event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Detroit’s Atwater Brewery. Attendees will be entered into a chance to win a trip to New Orlans.

Last year, Olga’s Kitchen teamed up with Hell Fire Detroit to launch a new spicy chicken sandwich doused in the Hot Ones-famous hot sauce, and earlier this year it debuted Snackers-flavored chicken wings.

Location Details

Atwater Brewery & Tap House

237 Joseph Campau, Detroit Downtown Detroit

313-910-7496

1 article

