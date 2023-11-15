OG Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Eastern Market’s last day is Nov. 28

click to enlarge Hannah Jones Associates The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo is inside a 4,864-square-foot art-deco building built in 1933 on Gratiot.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to eat at Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s new location.

The Detroit staple, which has been in business at 2051 Gratiot Ave. since 1970, revealed last week it was moving into a bigger and better location just down the road.

The restaurant announced the new spot at 2830 Gratiot Ave. is expected to officially open in the spring of 2024. Renderings of the new Louisiana Creole Gumbo show a large dine-in area, a bar, outdoor patios, and a dedicated carryout space.

The 4,864-square-foot art-deco building was built in 1933 and the restaurant will have live entertainment, a tasting kitchen, and on-site parking.

The last day to get your fix at the original Gratiot location in Eastern Market is Nov. 28.

The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will include a dine-in area, bar, carryout window, and two patios.

While the full opening for Louisiana Creole Gumbo isn’t expected until next year, the restaurant will serve food from its Commissary Kitchen at the new location starting Dec. 5.

Its other two outposts in Detroit at 13505 W. Seven Mile Rd. and 29216 Orchard Lake Rd. in Farmington Hills will remain open.

Renderings of the new Louisiana Creole Gumbo show a dedicated carryout space.

In 2022, Louisiana Creole Gumbo owner Joe Spencer said he was being forced out of his restaurant’s longtime spot due to gentrification in Eastern Market.

“We had plans of growing our restaurant in its current location,” Joe said in an announcement for the restaurant’s new home. “But now we can expand upon our vision and bring a new culinary experience to the city.”

The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will also include a patio.

According to a media release, the restaurant’s expansion at the corner of Gratiot and Joseph Campau was made possible with the support of the City of Detroit, Detroit Economic Growth Corp, and Invest Detroit.

