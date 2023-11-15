OG Louisiana Creole Gumbo in Eastern Market’s last day is Nov. 28

The Detroit staple plans to open its new location in 2024 — let’s take a look inside

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo is inside a 4,864-square-foot art-deco building built in 1933 on Gratiot. - Hannah Jones Associates
Hannah Jones Associates
The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo is inside a 4,864-square-foot art-deco building built in 1933 on Gratiot.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to eat at Louisiana Creole Gumbo’s new location.

The Detroit staple, which has been in business at 2051 Gratiot Ave. since 1970, revealed last week it was moving into a bigger and better location just down the road.

The restaurant announced the new spot at 2830 Gratiot Ave. is expected to officially open in the spring of 2024. Renderings of the new Louisiana Creole Gumbo show a large dine-in area, a bar, outdoor patios, and a dedicated carryout space.

The 4,864-square-foot art-deco building was built in 1933 and the restaurant will have live entertainment, a tasting kitchen, and on-site parking.

The last day to get your fix at the original Gratiot location in Eastern Market is Nov. 28.

click to enlarge The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will include a dine-in area, bar, carryout window, and two patios. - Hannah Jones Associates
Hannah Jones Associates
The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will include a dine-in area, bar, carryout window, and two patios.

While the full opening for Louisiana Creole Gumbo isn’t expected until next year, the restaurant will serve food from its Commissary Kitchen at the new location starting Dec. 5.

Its other two outposts in Detroit at 13505 W. Seven Mile Rd. and 29216 Orchard Lake Rd. in Farmington Hills will remain open.

click to enlarge Renderings of the new Louisiana Creole Gumbo show a dedicated carryout space. - Hannah Jones Associates
Hannah Jones Associates
Renderings of the new Louisiana Creole Gumbo show a dedicated carryout space.

In 2022, Louisiana Creole Gumbo owner Joe Spencer said he was being forced out of his restaurant’s longtime spot due to gentrification in Eastern Market.

“We had plans of growing our restaurant in its current location,” Joe said in an announcement for the restaurant’s new home. “But now we can expand upon our vision and bring a new culinary experience to the city.”

click to enlarge The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will also include a patio. - Hannah Jones Associates
Hannah Jones Associates
The new Louisiana Creole Gumbo will also include a patio.

According to a media release, the restaurant’s expansion at the corner of Gratiot and Joseph Campau was made possible with the support of the City of Detroit, Detroit Economic Growth Corp, and Invest Detroit.

Related
Louisiana Creole Gumbo's original Eastern Market location at 2051 Gratiot in Detroit has been in business since 1970.

Eastern Market’s Louisiana Creole Gumbo to relocate down the street: The new spot will have a liquor license, dine-in space, and two outdoor patios

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Eastern Market’s Louisiana Creole Gumbo to relocate down the street

By Randiah Camille Green

Louisiana Creole Gumbo's original Eastern Market location at 2051 Gratiot in Detroit has been in business since 1970.

What to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

By Robert Stempkowski

Here’s a second meal suggestion for your surplus white and dark meat.

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Avalon Bakery for desserts

By Lee DeVito

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Avalon Bakery for desserts (2)

Here’s a taste of the brands you can sample at Whiskey in the Winter

By Lee DeVito

Whiskey in the Winter: a jolly good time.

Also in Food & Drink

Here’s a taste of the brands you can sample at Whiskey in the Winter

By Lee DeVito

Whiskey in the Winter: a jolly good time.

Detroit’s Mezcal restaurant goes beyond familiar Mexican fare

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Mezcal restaurant goes beyond familiar Mexican fare

The smashburger at Kelly’s Bar ends the ‘best burger in Hamtramck’ debate

By Tom Perkins

Among the smashburger options in Hamtramck, Kelly’s Bar has quite possibly the best.

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.

By Lee DeVito

Metro Times’s Whiskey in the Winter returns to Detroit Shipping Co.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us