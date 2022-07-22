Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Oak House Deli to open second location in Pontiac

The vegan-friendly deli will operate out of the Crofoot concert venue

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 2:51 pm

The Vegan "Big Mick." - Oak House Deli/Facebook
Oak House Deli/Facebook
The Vegan "Big Mick."

Oak House Deli will be bringing its vegan pastrami and Reubens to Pontiac starting Monday, July 25.

The Royal Oak deli known for both its vegan and non-vegan sammies will be opening its second location inside the Crofoot concert venue. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Seeing as several vegan-friendly staples in Detroit like Cass Cafe and Harmony Garden Cafe have announced their closing in recent weeks, this is much-welcomed news for us non-meat eaters. Now if only they’d open a location in Detroit proper, we’d be set.

Never been to Oak House? They have vegan versions of nearly any deli sandwich you can think of including Philly cheesesteak, roast beef, and even a Big Mac-inspired sub called the “Big Mick.” Of course, meat versions of all these faves are available as well.

The new Oak House shop will be located at 1 S Saginaw St, Pontiac; oakhousedeli.com.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .
Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

