“New” Old Fashioned Cocktails support Gleaners Community Food Bank all September

How about fundraising the Old Fashioned way? Bardstown Bourbon Company will do exactly that, partnering with 5 local establishments known for their Old Fashioned cocktails benefitting Gleaners Food Bank during National Bourbon Heritage Month (also known as September).

Five of the Detroit area’s most creative bartenders will present their take on the Old Fashioned cocktail, using Bardstown Bourbon Co. Fusion Series #7. The Fusion Series celebrates the blending of younger and older bourbons to create something unique, and the ongoing popularity of the Old Fashioned Cocktail (originally created in the 1800s) allows creative mixologists the chance to take a classic “old” cocktail and make it new again. For every feature cocktail sold throughout September Bardstown Bourbon Company will donate $1 to Gleaners Community Food Bank.

National Bourbon Heritage Month is a celebration of the ‘Native Spirit’ of America and nothing represents that more than giving back to the community. Bardstown Bourbon Company chose Gleaners Community Food Bank as the featured charity to honor Gleaners’ mission, providing households in Southeast Michigan with access to nutritious food.

Local favorites Oak & Reel, The Sugar House, Standby, Frame and Highlands will participate and plan to feature the following Old Fashioned cocktails throughout September. (The Sugar House cocktail will be featured through 9/19.)

Check out what these fabulous mixologists are serving.



Bar – Frame Old Fashioned Cocktail - Golden Lady Ingredients - Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #7, Lemongrass/Safron Simple Syrup, Spiced Orange Bitters Bartender- Jaz'Min Weaver



Bar – Highlands Old Fashioned Cocktail - Rosemary Marauder Ingredients - Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #7, Rosemary Simple Syrup, Pecan Bitters Bartender - John Neely

Bar – Oak & Reel Old Fashioned Cocktail - il Raccolto (the Harvest) Ingredients - Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #7, Roasted Corn, Salers Aperitif, Cynar, Preserved Lemon Bartender - Jacob Feitler



Bar – Standby Old Fashioned Cocktail - Cowboy Diplomacy Ingredients - Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #7, Coffee Liqueur, Banana Oleo Saccharum, Chocolate and Orange Bitters Bartender - Paul Hyde