New chefs lead at Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Dedric McGhee will serve as executive chef, while Richard Simmons is the chef de cuisine at Prism

By
Mar 12, 2025 at 10:56 am
Image: Chefs Dedric McGhee and Richard Simmons now lead Hollywood Casino at Greektown.
Chefs Dedric McGhee and Richard Simmons now lead Hollywood Casino at Greektown. Courtesy photo
Hollywood Casino at Greektown has made some changes to the leadership of its dining operations with the appointment of executive chef Dedric McGhee and Richard Simmons as the chef de cuisine of its fine-dining restaurant Prism.

McGhee, who has been with the company since last year, comes with nearly 30 years of experience in the industry including training at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts, winning a AAA Four Diamond Award, and working alongside Chef Emeril Lagasse at his flagship restaurant in New Orleans, among others. McGhee will lead all culinary operations across the casino, including Prism, ESPN Bet, the Monroe Market food hall, and hotel banquets. 

“We’re thrilled to have Chef McGhee leading our culinary operations as Executive Chef. His leadership, creativity, and exceptional skills in the kitchen are unparalleled,” said John Drake, General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. “We are equally excited for Prism guests to experience Chef Simmons’ global perspective and extraordinary culinary creations.”

Chef Simmons’s career started working alongside his grandfather making pastries at a restaurant in England. He later trained at England’s Brighton College of Technology and later worked at the Movenpick Hotels and Resorts flagship restaurant in Switzerland. 

According to a press release, he will introduce “an updated menu that blends European and French techniques with a touch of playful English flair, rotating seasonally to reflect the region’s best offerings.”

“I focus on cuisine that combines European and French techniques, with a playful nod to English culture,” he said in a statement. “Our menu will evolve seasonally, offering comforting dishes with a hint of luxury.”

According to the release, outside of the kitchen Simmons is a DJ and has released records under various aliases for 35 years.

Location Details

Hollywood Casino at Greektown

555 East Lafayette Street, Detroit

www.hollywoodgreektown.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

