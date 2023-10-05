'Neighborhood dive' Lenny's Bar opening on Detroit's eastside this month

The owners hope to create a space based on 'radical inclusion' and 'radical hospitality'

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge What was once Clyde's East Bar got a fresh coat of paint as the spot will soon open as Lenny's Bar. - Instagram, @lennysbardetroit
Instagram, @lennysbardetroit
What was once Clyde's East Bar got a fresh coat of paint as the spot will soon open as Lenny's Bar.

Sitting in a Detroit bar together shortly after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, friends Christopher Stewart and Michael Suguitan got the idea to buy a bar together.

So, the pair looked at some spots and ended up purchasing the space where Clyde's East Bar used to reside on the city's eastside. Now, Lenny's Bar will be opening later this month at 15045 Mack Ave.

The owners hope to host a soft opening in the next week, and if that goes well, host a grand opening in two weeks. Their goal is that Lenny's Bar can be a welcoming space for all.

"We're really trying to be very cognizant and aware of different demographics... create a space that can be inclusive and radically hospitable for everyone," Stewart says. "I'm trying not to be cheesy but seriously — a place that can be like a slice of home, or home, at least for a few moments to people."

The co-owner says that his grandfather, who passed away around five years ago, was all about bringing people together. When Stewart spoke at his funeral, he summed his grandfather's life up using the terms "radical inclusion" and "radical hospitality."

Now, those values will anchor the new bar.

"Everything that we do should be able to fall under like those two pieces," Stewart says. "Obviously when people pass, that's the ultimate human reality, but I really believe those things live on, and I'm hoping and believing that this place will be able to live on that spirit of hospitality and inclusion."

So, you may expect "Lenny" to be the name of Stewart's grandfather. But, the bar is actually named after his fun and fluffy three-year-old Newfoundland poodle, who appears on the bar's logo. 

Stewart describes the new place as "a neighborhood dive bar that serves cocktails," as Lenny's will serve nine house cocktails with twists on classic drinks, as well as four drafts. A shot and beer combo will also be available for $6.

The owners do plan to serve food at some point, since the space has a small kitchen, but not until the bar is open for a while first. On the entertainment side, Lenny's may also have karaoke nights and DJs playing in the future.

The space also features a pool table and a few TVs that will be playing local sports games.

"I want people to feel like no matter where they're coming from, no matter what happened the previous week or that day, no matter what's going on in their life, they can come in here, they can be seen, they can be heard, and they can connect authentically, with the space, with the people and that be our common ground," Stewart says. "No matter if we have differences in politics, in views, in religion, we can leave that stuff at the door and we can just come and connect as humans in that commonality and share a drink or share a brew."
Location Details

Lenny's Bar

15045 Mack Ave., Detroit Detroit

1 article
Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This spicy Naga burger is among the best in the Hamtramck area

By Tom Perkins

Be careful: Coney Star Halal Kitchen’s spicy Naga burger is hot.

At the grocery store, judge not, lest ye be judged

By Robert Stempkowski

At the grocery store, judge not, lest ye be judged

Belleville’s Bayou Grill serves up a ‘Deep South Cajun/Creole’ gumbo

By Jane Slaughter

Belleville’s Bayou Grill serves up a ‘Deep South Cajun/Creole’ gumbo

Motor City Brewing Works closes Avenue of Fashion location due to ‘staffing challenges’

By Lee DeVito

The Motor City Brewing Works Livernois Taproom opened at 19350 Livernois Ave., Detroit.

Also in Food & Drink

Slows Bar-B-Q to close Grand Rapids outpost

By Randiah Camille Green

Slows Bar-B-Q has been inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market since 2015.

This spicy Naga burger is among the best in the Hamtramck area

By Tom Perkins

Be careful: Coney Star Halal Kitchen’s spicy Naga burger is hot.

At the grocery store, judge not, lest ye be judged

By Robert Stempkowski

At the grocery store, judge not, lest ye be judged

Belleville’s Bayou Grill serves up a ‘Deep South Cajun/Creole’ gumbo

By Jane Slaughter

Belleville’s Bayou Grill serves up a ‘Deep South Cajun/Creole’ gumbo
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us