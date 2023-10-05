'Neighborhood dive' Lenny's Bar opening on Detroit's eastside this month

click to enlarge Instagram, @lennysbardetroit What was once Clyde's East Bar got a fresh coat of paint as the spot will soon open as Lenny's Bar.



Stewart describes the new place as "a neighborhood dive bar that serves cocktails," as Lenny's will serve nine house cocktails with twists on classic drinks, as well as four drafts. A shot and beer combo will also be available for $6.



The owners do plan to serve food at some point, since the space has a small kitchen, but not until the bar is open for a while first. On the entertainment side, Lenny's may also have karaoke nights and DJs playing in the future.



The space also features a pool table and a few TVs that will be playing local sports games.

Lenny's Bar 15045 Mack Ave., Detroit