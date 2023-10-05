'Neighborhood dive' Lenny's Bar opening on Detroit's eastside this month

Sitting in a Detroit bar together shortly after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, friends Christopher Stewart and Michael Suguitan got the idea to buy a bar together.
So, the pair looked at some spots and ended up purchasing the space where Clyde's East Bar used to reside on the city's eastside. Now, Lenny's Bar will be opening later this month at 15045 Mack Ave.
The owners hope to host a soft opening in the next week, and if that goes well, host a grand opening in two weeks. Their goal is that Lenny's Bar can be a welcoming space for all.
"We're really trying to be very cognizant and aware of different demographics... create a space that can be inclusive and radically hospitable for everyone," Stewart says. "I'm trying not to be cheesy but seriously — a place that can be like a slice of home, or home, at least for a few moments to people."
The co-owner says that his grandfather, who passed away around five years ago, was all about bringing people together. When Stewart spoke at his funeral, he summed his grandfather's life up using the terms "radical inclusion" and "radical hospitality."
Now, those values will anchor the new bar.
"Everything that we do should be able to fall under like those two pieces," Stewart says. "Obviously when people pass, that's the ultimate human reality, but I really believe those things live on, and I'm hoping and believing that this place will be able to live on that spirit of hospitality and inclusion."
So, you may expect "Lenny" to be the name of Stewart's grandfather. But, the bar is actually named after his fun and fluffy three-year-old Newfoundland poodle, who appears on the bar's logo.
Stewart describes the new place as "a neighborhood dive bar that serves cocktails," as Lenny's will serve nine house cocktails with twists on classic drinks, as well as four drafts. A shot and beer combo will also be available for $6.
The owners do plan to serve food at some point, since the space has a small kitchen, but not until the bar is open for a while first. On the entertainment side, Lenny's may also have karaoke nights and DJs playing in the future.
The space also features a pool table and a few TVs that will be playing local sports games.
"I want people to feel like no matter where they're coming from, no matter what happened the previous week or that day, no matter what's going on in their life, they can come in here, they can be seen, they can be heard, and they can connect authentically, with the space, with the people and that be our common ground," Stewart says. "No matter if we have differences in politics, in views, in religion, we can leave that stuff at the door and we can just come and connect as humans in that commonality and share a drink or share a brew."
