More Michigan Starbucks workers vote to unionize, including in Macomb County

The stores join a growing labor movement at the coffee juggernaut

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 4:39 pm

There are now nine union Starbucks stores in Michigan.
Shutterstock
There are now nine union Starbucks stores in Michigan.

Baristas at four additional Michigan Starbucks stores voted to unionize on Thursday, joining a growing national labor movement at the coffee juggernaut and bringing the total number of union Starbucks stores in the state to nine.

The latest Michigan stores to vote in favor of unionizing include 17410 Hall Rd., Clinton Township, 8-3; 2624 Lake Lansing Rd., Lansing, 13-3; 3343 Miller Rd., Flint, 13-6; and 1141 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, 19-0.

Clinton Township is located in Macomb County, long considered a political bellwether of sorts that has become the largest Republican stronghold in the state.

Also on Thursday, workers voted against unionizing at a Starbucks store at 11355 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, 13-8.

In December 2021, Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, voted to form the first union at a company store, kicking off a national wave of unionization votes at the coffee chain.

Michigan joined the movement in May, when Starbucks workers at 2480 Burton St., Grand Rapids voted in favor of forming a union, 15-3.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, workers at four Ann Arbor-based Starbucks stores also voted to unionize, including 300 S. Main St., 10-3; 120 S. Zeeb Rd., 10-2; 222 S. State St., 15-1; and 4585 Washtenaw Ave., 14-0.

Meanwhile, workers at a Starbucks at 1214 S. University Ave., Ann Arbor, voted against unionizing, 10-6.

Since December, more than 130 Starbucks stores in more than 20 states have voted to unionize, according to A More Perfect Union, a nonprofit that tracks labor unions.

