Mondays are for brunching at Petty Cash’s Fried Chicken and Caviar pop-up in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Popular pop-up Fried Chicken and Caviar is doing a brunch residency at Petty Cash.

One of The Avenue of Fashion’s newest restaurants is serving brunch — on Mondays.

That’s thanks to Detroit food pop-up Fried Chicken and Caviar, which is doing a brunch residency at the Petty Cash restaurant on Mondays.

Yes, we know, Sundays are for brunching, but the pop-up wants to fill a void on a day many restaurants are closed and who are we to say no to brunch?

Fried Chicken and Caviar always keeps it “a little weird, a little hood, and a little bougie.” Their brunch menu features collard green fried rice, brunch tacos, ribeye hash, and, of course, fried chicken and caviar. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available and the brunch is available for both carryout and dine-in.

Petty Cash, located at 20050 Livernois Ave., already has its own brunch on Saturdays and Sundays — but it’s not as fun as the Fried Chicken and Caviar menu.

“Monday brunch fills a need because food options are few and far between right after the weekend. People, including weekend workers, have that day free and are looking for good food and a luxury dining experience,” said Nik Cole, chef and co-founder of Fried Chicken and Caviar, in a statement. “So many people just can’t make it to a popular Sunday brunch, so brunch on a Monday is the perfect fix!”

Fried Chicken and Caviar has something like a cult following in Detroit. Cole and fellow chef and founder Chi Walker have curated eclectic menu items like duck nuggets for TwoBirds, loaded lamb fries at Batch Brewing Company, and lemon-roasted fennel risotto for East Eats.

The Petty Cash brunch pop-up goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Monday until Aug. 21. For more info, see pettycashdetroit.com.

