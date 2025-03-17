Metro Times United We Brunch is this Saturday

United We Brunch, Metro Times’s annual celebration of the best in Detroit brunching, is back! This Saturday, we’re bringing together a select group of the city’s finest brunch spots for an unmissable feast. You’ll sample favorite brunch dishes from participating restaurants, build your own bloody marys with all the fixins from Joe’s Fresh Produce, get after mimosas featuring Korbel Brut Champagne, and otherwise have a ball. This year’s menu includes Cornbread Restaurant & Bar’s famous chicken and waffles, Toast Birmingham with their Eggs in Purgatory, Brown Iron Brewhouse’s Nutella French Toast Bake, and much, much more. All you need is your appetite, so join us at The Norwood. Limited tickets remain!