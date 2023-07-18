Love it or hate it, Black Cherry Vernors is coming back this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Here we go again.

Last year, for the first time in 50 years, Vernors released a new flavor — “Black Cherry Ginger Soda.” At the time, the company said it would be a limited-edition product, but come July 24, Vernors Black Cherry will make the rounds in Michigan and the Toledo area once again.

Market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper in Holland, Beth Hensen, confirmed the re-release date to the Detroit Free Press. Keurig Dr Pepper owns the Vernors brand.

Buzz around the re-release first started on a post on the ”Vernor’s Club Facebook page” earlier this month announcing its return at “the end of July 2023 — or August 2023.”

The new flavor has been met with mixed reviews ranging from “delicious” to a “rip-off [of] (Faygo) Rock & Rye or a dose of liquid cough syrup.”

Vernors was developed in Detroit in 1866 by pharmacist James Vernor, which might explain why the ginger ale has earned a reputation as a sort of cure-all elixir. While we grew up drinking the Detroit-made ginger ale any time we got an upset stomach, it probably doesn’t actually have any medicinal properties, since real ginger is no longer part of the recipe.

The Detroit connection also explains why the Black Cherry flavor was apparently such a hit in Michigan, but we still haven’t forgiven Vernors for using the word “soda” instead of “pop” on the Black Cherry packaging. They should know better.

Vernors Black Cherry will be available in 12-packs of cans, two-liter bottles, and 20-ounce bottles.

According to Freep, it will be available until October, just like last year.

