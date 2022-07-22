Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Little Liberia wins $100,000 Comerica Hatch Detroit contest

The African-fusion pop-up plans to open brick-and-mortar location with winnings

Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 2:40 pm

Little Liberia hopes to open a shop in Detroit's Midtown, Corktown, or Greektown. - Hatch Detroit/Facebook
Hatch Detroit/Facebook
Little Liberia hopes to open a shop in Detroit's Midtown, Corktown, or Greektown.

African fusion pop-up Little Liberia is the winner of this year’s Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. With a $100,000 grand prize in tow, Little Liberia is hoping to open a brick-and-mortar location in either Midtown, Corktown, or Greektown in Detroit.

Little Liberia started as a pop-up in 2016 combining African, Caribbean, and Antebellum-South African American flavors in authentic Liberian cuisine. It would be the first Liberian restaurant in Michigan according to a press release.

Owner and founder of Little Liberia Ameneh Marhaba beat out four other small businesses in the Hatch Detroit finals including Detroit Farm and Cider, Gajiza Dumplins, Colfetaire, and Lily's & Elise. Marhaba was crowned the winner on Thursday evening after finalists pitched their business idea to a panel of judges. Public voting was also a determining factor.

The annual competition helps support the growth of small businesses in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. Beyond funds to secure a physical space, Marhaba will also receive free accounting, legal, IT, and public relations support from Hatch Detroit and its partners.

"We are eager to support and spotlight Little Liberia as the newest addition to the city's growing small business environment," Vittoria Katanski, executive director of Hatch Detroit, said in the press release.

Previous Hatch Detroit winners include Sister Pie, La Feria, Baobab Fare, Live Cycle Delight, Meta Physica Massage, and 27th Letter Books.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022

Everyone we saw at Metro Times United We Brunch 2022
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

