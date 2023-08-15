Jet’s Pizza celebrates 45th anniversary with 45% off deal

The Detroit-style pizza chain was founded in Sterling Heights in 1978

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 3:34 pm

click to enlarge Happy birthday to Jet’s Pizza. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Happy birthday to Jet’s Pizza.

Founded in 1978 as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in Sterling Heights, what is now Jet’s Pizza has grown into the biggest Detroit-style pizza chain with more than 400 locations across the U.S.

To celebrate its 45th anniversary, Jet’s is offering a hefty 45% off its 4 Corner and 8 Corner Pizzas.

Customers can get the deal from Aug. 21-27 by using the code “ANV45” for online orders.

“It’s unbelievable that 45 years ago my brother Eugene and I opened the doors to that first location,” said John Jetts, the CEO and President of Jet’s America, Inc. “He would be so proud to see where we are at today.”

He added, “We want to celebrate the past 45 years with our customers because they’re the reason we’ve been around for so long. Cheers to 45 years! We look forward to the next 45.”

More information is available at jetspizza.com.

