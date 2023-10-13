Jack's Military Giveaway

Jack Daniel’s has teamed up with the Detroit Lions to support Operation Ride Home and send 4 GRAND PRIZE winners to the “Military Appreciation Game”, at Ford Field on Sunday, November 19, where the Detroit Lions face their NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears!

HOW TO ENTER: Scan the QR code to link to the competition site, during the sweepstakes period. You must fill the form on the link to be entered into the sweepstakes. Alternatively, you may enter by going to jackdanielstreatthetroopslions.com and completing and submitting the online form found there.

Sweepstakes closes November 1, 2023, and you must be 21 or older to participate.

Participants can enter once per day.



ABOUT “OPERATION RIDE HOME” -JACK DANIEL'S & THE ARMED SERVICES YMCA TEAM UP!

During the holidays, many enlisted military members have the opportunity, but not the means, to travel home. Since its beginning in 2011, the Jack Daniel Distillery and the Armed Services YMCA have assisted over 10,000 individual junior-enlisted service members and their families. Servicemen and women from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to all 50 states.