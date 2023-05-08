Insomnia Cookies to open second metro Detroit location

More late-night sweets are coming to Oakland County

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Insomnia Cookies is geared toward college students. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Insomnia Cookies is geared toward college students.

If you’ve ever had a midnight craving for warm cookies or cold ice cream, Insomnia Cookies was made with you in mind.

The fast-growing Philadelphia-based bakery chain plans to open a second Detroit-area location in Rochester Hills on Saturday, May 13.

The bakeries serve up cookies, ice cream, and other sweet treats like brownies in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping. It offers vegan options and a rotating menu of limited-time options.

It’s a concept that seems geared toward college-age students, so a location near Oakland University and Rochester University seems like a good call. The company was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz in 2003, and keeping with young people’s nocturnal tendencies, offers late hours and delivery.

Last year, the company Insomnia Cookies opened its first Detroit-area location near Wayne State University. The chain now has nine stores in Michigan and 240 across the U.S.

To celebrate, the new store will host a grand opening party from noon to 1 a.m. where all guests will get one free classic cookie, no purchase necessary. There will also be giveaways, something called “milk pong” (beer pong… but with milk?), and the first 50 people in live will get swag.

The store is located at 1218 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills. Hours are noon-midnight Sunday,  11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Friday, and noon-1 a.m. Saturday.

The company is also hiring for part-time workers, delivery drivers, and shift leaders. More information is available at careers.insomniacookies.com.

Location Details

Insomnia Cookies

1218 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills Oakland County

1 article

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
