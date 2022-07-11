Insomnia Cookies opens in Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Would you eat this at 1 a.m.?

In case you ever need a scoop of ice cream slathered in between two gooey cookies at 2 a.m., Insomnia Cookies is on its way. The late-night sweets shop is opening its first Detroit location on Tuesday, July 12.It will be conveniently located near Wayne State University, which makes sense because only college students would get cookies and ice cream delivered that late. (OK, and potheads.)The shop will offer its cult cookies and ice cream with in-store, pickup, and delivery options seven days a week, staying open as late as 3 a.m. some nights. It will have all the warm cookies the brand is known for, as well as ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, and a host of vegan options.From Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 17, the shop is giving customers who visit the store or order delivery one free classic cookie.Insomnia Cookies was started in Philadelphia in 2003 and the Detroit store is the brand’s eighth store in Michigan.