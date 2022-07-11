Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Insomnia Cookies opens in Detroit

The late-night sweet shop will open its first Detroit store near Wayne State campus

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Would you eat this at 1 a.m.? - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Would you eat this at 1 a.m.?

In case you ever need a scoop of ice cream slathered in between two gooey cookies at 2 a.m., Insomnia Cookies is on its way. The late-night sweets shop is opening its first Detroit location on Tuesday, July 12.

It will be conveniently located near Wayne State University, which makes sense because only college students would get cookies and ice cream delivered that late. (OK, and potheads.)

The shop will offer its cult cookies and ice cream with in-store, pickup, and delivery options seven days a week, staying open as late as 3 a.m. some nights. It will have all the warm cookies the brand is known for, as well as ice cream sandwiches, cookie cakes, and a host of vegan options.

From Tuesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 17, the shop is giving customers who visit the store or order delivery one free classic cookie.

Insomnia Cookies was started in Philadelphia in 2003 and the Detroit store is the brand’s eighth store in Michigan.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 5171 Anthony Wayne Dr., Detroit. Hours are Sunday noon-1 a.m., Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-1 a.m., and Thursday-Saturday noon-3 a.m.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now
Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion

Photos from Michigan Rib Fest 2022 in Lake Orion
Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022

Trending

New restaurant Petty Cash opens on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion

By Darlene A. White

The new restaurant Petty Cash on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

Ima Izakaya is now open in former Gold Cash Gold in Detroit’s Corktown

By Lee DeVito

Ima's new Corktown location in the former Gold Cash Gold restaurant.

Detroit's Cass Cafe to close for good this month

By Randiah Camille Green

Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout.

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Also in Food & Drink

Momento Gelato and Coffee brings a scoop of Italy to Detroit

By Tom Perkins

Gelato and sorbet from Momento Gelato and Coffee.

Southwest Detroit’s El ArteSano serves up healthy smoothies and cold-pressed juices

By Jane Slaughter

Turkey sandwich and smooth avocado smoothie.

Long-standing Rangoli Indian Cuisine in Auburn Hills lives up to its hype

By Tom Perkins

Chettinadu chicken and malai kofta.

Swim-up bars are now legal in Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Who's gonna have the first spot for us to get pool drunk?
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us