HopCat to open Livonia location this summer

Beer bar chain HopCat is getting ready to open its latest metro Detroit location in July.

The Grand Rapids-based chain says the new bar will take over the former Claddagh Irish Pub space at 17800 Haggerty Rd., Livonia.

Located near Schoolcraft College, the new HopCat will hold around 315 guests and include a wrap-around bar, spacious booth seating, two outdoor patios, arcade games, and a private event space for up to 45 people.

The company is hiring around 100 employees to work there, including line cooks, prep cooks, dishwashers, barbacks, hosts, food runners, servers, and bartenders.

“At HopCat, we’re always looking for enthusiastic people to join our team to help us deliver high-quality service to our guests,” said parent company BarFly CEO Ned Lidvall in a statement. “We strive to provide an inclusive, welcoming work environment and foster growth and development, to help employees discover a long-term, rewarding career.”

Prospective workers can apply at barflyjobs.com or by texting 85000. Training is expected to begin in June.

The chain is known for keeping dozens of tap beers on tap. Its has eight locations in Michigan, including a recently opened one in Royal Oak, as well as in Indiana and Nebraska.

