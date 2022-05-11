Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Hazel Park’s Frame has a summer outdoor film series starting in June

Movies, Pakistani food, and an artisan market are planned for Frame’s ‘Big Top’ event space

Wed, May 11, 2022 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge Pakistani food will be provided by Khana Detroit. - JOE VAUGHN/ FRAME
Joe Vaughn/ Frame
Pakistani food will be provided by Khana Detroit.

Frame, everyone’s favorite Hazel Park restaurant pop-up, is kicking off summer with a film series and Pakistani food in June. The series will be hosted in the restaurant’s new “Big Top” space (you know, like a big circus tent).

OK, the Big Top isn’t 100% new — Frame used it occasionally last year, mostly in the event of rain during outdoor events. This year, the tent will host the movies and eats all summer long in Frame's backlot until September.

Frame is teaming up with Cinema Lamont for the film series, which will go down every Thursday night from June 2 to Aug. 25. Scheduled movie screenings include Do the Right Thing, Summer of Soul, The Virgin Suicides, and more. The tent opens at 5 p.m. and movies start at 8 p.m.

Pakistani food pop-up Khana Detroit will be on deck Thursday through Saturday evenings from June 2 to Sept. 3. with kebabs, butter chicken fried sandwiches, pulled chicken tikka tacos, and the like. Boozy and non-boozy frozen slushies, cocktails, and your typical beer and wine be available as well.

There's also the Second Sunday Frame Market under the tent featuring local artisans selling everything from fiber art to smoke accessories. The market has three dates: June 12, July 10, and Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May as well get a boozy brunch cocktail while you’re at it, because why not.

No reservations are required to enjoy Khana’s eats or the market, though tickets for the movie nights should be purchased in advance. The tickets cost $25 and include the movie and one snack from Khana.

Check out the full lineup for the summer movie series below. More information can be found at framehazelpark.com.

Cinema Lamont’s Summer Movie Schedule
  • June 2 – Summer of Soul
  • June 16 – Moonrise Kingdom
  • June 30 – Do the Right Thing
  • July 14 – The Virgin Suicides
  • July 28 – Y tu mamá también
  • August 11 – Dazed and Confused
  • August 25 – The Endless Summer
