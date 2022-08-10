Hamtramck’s Dos Locos Tacos to expand into former New Martha Washington Bakery space

click to enlarge
Randiah Camille Green
Dos Locos Tacos.
Our hearts broke when Hamtramck paczki fave New Martha Washington Bakery closed down in April
. But now that next-door Dos Locos Tacos is going to expand into the former bakery space, our hearts (and stomachs) can rest a bit easier.
Dos Locos Tacos owner Mike Petrack tells Metro Times
he purchased the bakery in April not long after it closed. He says the Petrovic family, who ran New Martha Washington Bakery for nearly 50 years, owned the building that housed both the taqueria and the Polish sweets spot.
“We had been renting from the folks at the bakery, and buying it was something we were talking about for quite a while,” Petrack says. “It came at a time when it just made sense. You know, they were having some issues with the family’s health and we were able to come to an agreement that both parties were happy with.”
If you’ve ever been to Dos Locos to cap off a night of partying in Hamtramck, you’re familiar with the ridiculously long line and wait times at the popular hole in the wall. The current space is limited to bar seating, but the new expansion will bring a larger dining and kitchen area.
click to enlarge
Randiah Camille Green
Inside the new Dos Locos Tacos dining area.
“No more lines out the door and 45-minute waits,” Petrack says. “Eventually we hope to expand the menu to include larger entrees depending on customer demand, but for now the menu will be the same.”
Dos Locos is still open in the original location while it waits to open the next-door dining room, which features a mural by local artist Michelle Tanguay. Petrack tells us everything is pretty much ready, they’re just waiting to get the proper licensing through Wayne County.
He hopes to open the space in “less than a month.”
