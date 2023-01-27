Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is releasing its paczki-flavored vodka and beer

The brewery says the products will be available in some stores ahead of of Fat Tuesday

By on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 at 1:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Griffin Claw Brewing Co.’s “Sin, Repent Repeat” is made from real paczki. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Griffin Claw Brewing Co.’s “Sin, Repent Repeat” is made from real paczki.

This year’s Fat Tuesday is shaping up to be a delightfully sinful mess.

In addition to Detroit City Distillery’s popular Paczki Day Vodka, Griffin Claw Brewing Company is also releasing a paczki-flavored vodka — and a beer.

The company named both “Sin, Repent Repeat,” a reference to the reason for the season, of course — indulging before the solemn religious observance of Lent, commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert while enduring the temptations of the devil. (Ya’ll actually fast during Lent, right?)

This is the fourth year the company has brewed the beer, a stout, and the second year it has gotten into the paczki-flavored vodka game. Last year, Griffin Claw admitted it got the idea for the vodka from Detroit City Distillery.

“They did it first and did it well, we loved the idea. We always make a paczki beer, but we had way too many paczki for our beer recipe this year so we just threw them in the still,” Griffin Claw’s operations director Jason Schrider said last year. “We didn’t make much as we didn’t have too many paczki left, but it will be a fun addition to our beer for the vodka drinkers on Fat Tuesday.”

That’s right, to make paczki-infused vodka they literally just toss the fatty treats into a distilling still.

The company says the beer should be available in some local stores in early February ahead of Fat Tuesday, which is Feb. 21 this year. Both products will also be available in limited quantities from Griffin Claw’s taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills.

“We brewed a bigger batch this year, so it will actually hit a few local stores in limited quantities,” Griffin Claw sales director Brian Arnold said in a statement. “It has been such a hit and sold out so quickly every year, so we wanted to spread the love, or sin, to more people and the accounts that support us.”

The stout will also be released with their Paczki flavored vodka, also named Sin Repent Repeat and an annual favorite sold in limited quantities at their taprooms in Birmingham (575 South Eton St., Birmingham) and Rochester Hills (2265 Crooks Rd., Rochester Hills).

The company says it’s also working on a stout brewed from Lucky Charms cereal for St. Patrick’s Day.

More information is available at griffinclawbrewingcompany.com.

Related
Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka.

Detroit City Distillery’s Paczki Day Vodka is back: ‘It’s like a Paczki Day Party in a bottle,’ says Michael Forsyth

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

By Tom Perkins

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

Here are the 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists from Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Good Cakes & Bakes on Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion.

Detroit City Distillery surprise releases Hometown Horseradish Vodka

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery surprise releases Hometown Horseradish Vodka

Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all

By Randiah Camille Green

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine isn't going anywhere.

Also in Food & Drink

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

By Tom Perkins

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

Here are the 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists from Michigan

By Randiah Camille Green

Good Cakes & Bakes on Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion.

Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all

By Randiah Camille Green

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine isn't going anywhere.

Valentine’s Day dinner returns to White Castle this year

By Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times

Valentine’s Day dinner returns to White Castle this year (2)
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us