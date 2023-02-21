Gourmet popsicle chain Popbar announces Detroit expansion

Its menu boasts more than 80 rotating flavors that can be customized

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Founded in 2010, Popbar is known for its gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt on a stick. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Founded in 2010, Popbar is known for its gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt on a stick.

New York-based popsicle chain Popbar is expanding into Michigan, with the chain announcing a Detroit location set to break ground this year.

While the exact location of the store has not yet been revealed, the company says more metro Detroit locations will follow.

“We choose to grow at a measured pace by hand-selecting franchisees to maintain our core values — superior quality, in-house production, authenticity, and family-friendly fun,” Popbar founder Reuben BenJehuda said in a press release. “And we’re happy to enter the Detroit market!”

The chain, founded in New York in 2010, is known for its gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt on a stick. Its menu boasts more than 80 rotating flavors which can be customized with dippings and toppings.

The company also offers vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, or soy-free options, along with gelato shakes and hot chocolate.

The deal comes from a new multi-unit franchising agreement with Joseph McCain, of A Legacy Group.

“From the creatively curated recipes to the carefully-sourced ingredients, we were truly impressed by Popbar’s quality,” Joseph McCain said in a statement. “We can’t wait to make these premium Italian desserts a hometown favorite with kids and adults alike, because home is where heart is!”

The deal makes Michigan the 9th state has expanded into. Popbar has 15 stores open across the U.S.

More information is available at pop-bar.com.

