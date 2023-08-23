The Eagle Food & Beer Hall fried chicken restaurant to open in Detroit’s Woodward West

click to enlarge Lee DeVito The Eagle has landed.

A new fried chicken spot is nearly ready to open in Detroit.

The Eagle Food & Beer Hall plans to open on Friday, Sept. 8 on the ground floor of the Woodward West building at 3461 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

The restaurant says the first 50 customers will get a $50 gift card.

It’s the latest offering from Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which first opened the Eagle in that city in a former post office.

The restaurant group also runs the nearby Bakersfield taco restaurant in Detroit, which opened in 2017, also on Woodward Avenue.

“We’re excited to bring The Eagle to Detroit,” says Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We felt so much love from the city after opening Bakersfield, and we always knew we wanted to bring a second concept to the area.”

“Guests can expect the same unmatched service and great dining experience that Detroit has already come to know and love at Bakersfield,” adds co-founder Alex Blust.

The Eagle is focused on Southern comfort food and craft beer, featuring house-brined, hand-dredged fried chicken. Its menu also offers sandwiches, salads, and sides.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in and carryout.

“The space will be as grand as the Food & Beer Hall tag would indicate,” co-founder John Lanni, Joe’s brother, said in a statement. “We’ve designed it to be the ideal space to hang out, share a beer or a cocktail and a great meal with family and friends.”

More information is available at eaglerestaurant.com.

Location Details The Eagle Food & Beer Hall 3461 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit 1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter