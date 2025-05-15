  1. Food & Drink
Fourth annual Royal Oak Taco Fest details announced

This year’s event is set to feature 50+ taco trucks, lucha libre wrestling, live music, a cannabis lounge, and a mechanical bull

May 15, 2025 at 10:57 am
More than 50 food trucks will be on hand for Royal Oak Taco Fest. - Courtesy photo
More than 50 food trucks will be on hand for Royal Oak Taco Fest.

Royal Oak Taco Fest will return July 3-6.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s event is set to feature more than 50 food trucks, live music, lucha libre wrestling, a Kids Zone, and more in downtown Royal Oak.

New this year is a mechanical bull attraction, while JARS Cannabis will return with a cannabis lounge for adults age 21 and older. (We suggest doing the mechanical bull before hitting up the cannabis lounge.)

Early bird tickets are available for $6 via a “Buy Four” deal or $8 for single tickets through June 1.

Tickets increase to $10 advance after June 1 or $12 at the door.

“This summer’s Taco Fest is turning up the heat with a sizzling mix of tacos, icecold cerveza and top-shelf tequila, all wrapped in a streetparty vibe complete with incredible live music,” said Royal Oak Taco Fest event producer Jon Witz in a statement. “Snag tickets early for an unbeatable $6 advance price and enjoy a full day of high-energy entertainment and activities for all ages. It’s one of the best values of the summer.”

The festival will be held east of Main Street between 11 Mile Road and Fourth Street in and around Centennial Commons.

More information is available at royaloaktacofest.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

