Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Former Sala Thai building in Detroit's Eastern Market is up for lease

The restaurant closed earlier this year after 20 years in business

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 12:26 pm

click to enlarge We miss those spicy noodles, damnit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
We miss those spicy noodles, damnit.

What will become of Sala Thai’s former space in the Eastern Market now that the long-standing restaurant has closed? We don't know, but it's now available for lease to another restaurant or retail space.

Property management company Beanstalk Real Estate Solutions posted an advertisement for the 2,600-square-foot space, located in a former firehouse on Russell Street.

The Eastern Market haunt with its wooden interior and heaping portions of spicy noodles quietly closed in April of 2022. An abrupt statement on Sala Thai’s Facebook page on April 9 announced it would be closing for business that same day.

Sala Thai originally opened in Detroit’s Lafayette Park neighborhood in 1994 and moved to the Eastern Market location in 2002, according to the restaurant’s website. Its Sterling Heights location remains open.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Trending

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

By Alex Washington

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Rose’s Fine Food’s new pizza menu, natural wine program shine on Detroit’s east side

Hamtramck’s Dos Locos Tacos to expand into former New Martha Washington Bakery space

By Randiah Camille Green

Dos Locos Tacos.

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner

By Lee DeVito

Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner (2)

Also in Food & Drink

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Rose’s Fine Food’s new pizza menu, natural wine program shine on Detroit’s east side

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

The Steak Bomba sandwich from the Real Boss food truck.

Workers at a Starbucks in Bloomfield Township seek to unionize

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us