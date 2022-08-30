Fords Gin x Detroit Metro Times: Gin it to win it

You can’t spell engine without “gin” and without the sophisticated, beautifuly botanical and balanced choral taste of Fords Gin, professional bartenders around the world would have to settle for life in the slow lane.

A collaboration between Charles Maxwell, an 8th generation Master Distiller and “gin guru”and beverage business veteran Simon Ford, the journey to creating London’s award-winning dry gin started with a pen, cocktail napkins, and an insatiable need to give professional bartenders around the world a well-rounded and versatile spirit fit for any gin-based cocktail. (Spoiler alert: they pulled it off).

It took Maxwell and Ford nearly two years to perfect the adaptable blend of botanicals — some traditional, others less so — that make up Fords Gin. By taking classic gin cocktail recipes and breaking down flavor profiles of the most popular botanicals, the ima-gin-ative duo narrowed it down to nine thoughtfully curated botanicals from all over the globe (juniper, coriander, lemon, bitter orange, grapefruit, cassia, angelica, jasmine, and orris), which are then steeped in stills for 15 hours to maximize each flavor note, giving Fords Gin its … well, its everything.

Whether you’re in the mood for a bitter and fruit-forward negroni, an herbaceous gin martini, a refreshing and citrus-centric gin fizz — or maybe something from the annals of your own imagination, adding Fords Gin to the mix will bring flavor to life.

