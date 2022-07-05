Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ferndale's Pop’s for Italian will reopen Wednesday

The restaurant closed last week for renovations

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 1:48 pm

click to enlarge Pop's for Italian. - SCOTT SPELLMAN
Scott Spellman
Pop's for Italian.

When Pop's for Italian announced last week that it would be closing temporarily for renovations, they really meant temporary.

The Ferdnale restaurant announced that it would resume business Wednesday, July 6, after shutting down for updates to its dining room.

Related
Pop's for Italian.

Ferndale's Pop's for Italian is temporarily closed: The Ferndale restaurant will close for maintenance and menu updates

The restaurant closed after hosting the first Pasta Slam competition on Sunday, June 26, organized by the Hometown Restaurant Group (the management company that owns Pop's, One-Eyed Betty's, Public House, and the upcoming Tigerlily in the former Antihero space). The winner, One-Eyed Betty's head chef Dustin Schuler, will have his dish Potato Gnocchi Poutine added to Pop's menu for the rest of the year.

Along with the updated kitchen, starting Saturday, July 9, Pop's will be extending its weekend brunch hours to 10 a.m.-3 p.m., serving pizza and salads during the transition time before dinner begins at 4 p.m.

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
