Ferndale's Pop's for Italian is temporarily closed

The Ferndale restaurant will close for maintenance and menu updates

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Pop's for Italian.
Scott Spellman
Pop's for Italian.

It's going to be a few weeks before you can get a signature craft pizza from Pop's for Italian.

The restaurant announced that it will be closing for maintenance through early July.

Expected updates like new flooring and kitchen maintenance will be happening to the Ferndale spot's interior.

One-Eyed Betty's head chef Dustin Schuler's Potato Gnocchi Poutine will be added to Pop's for Italian's updated menu.
Courtesy of Hometown Restaurant Group
One-Eyed Betty's head chef Dustin Schuler's Potato Gnocchi Poutine will be added to Pop's for Italian's updated menu.

While the news of a temporary closing might be tough for some to bear, Pop's for Italian has plans to reopen with more than new flooring. The restaurant will be adding a new dish to its menu, the winner of the People's Choice award at the inaugural Hometown Pasta Slam that took place over last weekend. Created by One-Eyed Betty's head chef Dustin Schuler, the Potato Gnocchi Poutine is expected to appear on the menu when Pop's reopens.

Pop's will also be extending its weekend brunch hours and will now operate from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with dinner beginning at 4 p.m.

As of now, there isn't an exact date for the reopening, but the restaurants expects to be open before their Dine to Donate for Affirmations event on July 12.

