click to enlarge Courtesy of Fall VegFest A scene from FallVegFest.

The seventh annual Fall VegFest returns to downtown Farmington on Sunday with more than 30 vendors, live music, inspirational speakers, dance performances, and yoga. The family-friendly festival centers around some of the best plant-based food in Michigan. Vendors include restaurants, food trucks, and caterers, along with nonprofits, speciality items, and experts in sustainable shopping. The event will also feature a presentation, called “Healthy Eating,” by Marc and Kim Ramirez. Marc is a former University of Michigan football player who regained his health through dietary changes. Also speaking is Oliver Bosnjakovski, who began eating plant-based food to support his recovery from a heart attack. Throughout the day, local musicians will perform primarily original, acoustic music. Tap Dance Detroit, a Ferndale-based dance studio, will also perform twice. At 10 a.m., before the festival begins, Bodhi Yoga will be offering a free class.

