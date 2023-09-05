Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Fall VegFest returns to downtown Farmington

The family-friendly festival centers around some of the best plant-based food in Michigan

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge A scene from FallVegFest. - Courtesy of Fall VegFest
Courtesy of Fall VegFest
A scene from FallVegFest.

The seventh annual Fall VegFest returns to downtown Farmington on Sunday with more than 30 vendors, live music, inspirational speakers, dance performances, and yoga. The family-friendly festival centers around some of the best plant-based food in Michigan. Vendors include restaurants, food trucks, and caterers, along with nonprofits, speciality items, and experts in sustainable shopping. The event will also feature a presentation, called “Healthy Eating,” by Marc and Kim Ramirez. Marc is a former University of Michigan football player who regained his health through dietary changes. Also speaking is Oliver Bosnjakovski, who began eating plant-based food to support his recovery from a heart attack. Throughout the day, local musicians will perform primarily original, acoustic music. Tap Dance Detroit, a Ferndale-based dance studio, will also perform twice. At 10 a.m., before the festival begins, Bodhi Yoga will be offering a free class.

Event Details
Fall VegFest

Fall VegFest

Sun., Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walter Sundquist Pavilion & Riley Park 33314 Grand River Ave., Farmington Detroit

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
