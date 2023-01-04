Eastern Market Brewing Co. drops alcohol-free beer

The NA sour beers come in grapefruit and tangerine

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 4:08 pm

click to enlarge The campaign for the NA beers is “Get Shit Done” since you can enjoy one without becoming completely sloshed and useless. - Eastern Market Brewing Co.
Eastern Market Brewing Co.
The campaign for the NA beers is “Get Shit Done” since you can enjoy one without becoming completely sloshed and useless.

Whether you’re going booze-free for dry January or just don’t drink, Eastern Market Brewing Co. has something for you.

The brewery dropped two non-alcoholic gose-style sours in grapefruit and tangerine which come in 12-ounce cans. As a fellow person who doesn’t drink, the alcohol-free beers are welcome news.

Its campaign for the NA beers is dubbed “Get Shit Done” since you can enjoy one without becoming completely sloshed and useless.

The cans come in four packs that are on shelves at Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Total Wine, and other local retailers across metro Detroit, according to a press release. They’ll also, of course, be available at the brewery’s taproom in Eastern Market and sister locations Ferndale Project and Lincoln Tap.

The NA beers are a couple of years in the making. Eastern Market Brewing Co. started testing the booze-free market in 2021 in partnership with Minnesota-based ABV Technology to install a machine at its production facility called the Equalizer.

The machine can turn a normal beer into a hard seltzer or another beer with most of the same flavor but less than .5 percent alcohol by volume.

“When we began contemplating the NA market and learned about ABV Technology’s machine, my first reaction was that it sounded too good to be true. We could take any of our beers, run it through the machine, and not only get an NA version of the beer, but also a hard seltzer output,” Dayne Bartcht, managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co., said in the news release. “So we loaded up a car with kegs, drove to Minnesota, and sure enough, it worked. It was the best NA beer I’ve tasted.”

The NA Grapefruit Gose is described as having grapefruit zest and pink Himalayan sea salt with a bright citrus flavor. For more info, see easternmarket.beer/beers/.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Avalon to close its Midtown cafe and move into Jolly Pumpkin

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pickup Metro Times.

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

The bar at Soul on Ice.

‘Slim Saucy’s’ pop-up sells Detroit-style pizza by the slice in Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

Joe Maino of the Slim Saucy’s pop-up learned how to make Detroit-style pizza under the award-winning Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Avalon to close its Midtown cafe and move into Jolly Pumpkin

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pickup Metro Times.

‘Slim Saucy’s’ pop-up sells Detroit-style pizza by the slice in Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

Joe Maino of the Slim Saucy’s pop-up learned how to make Detroit-style pizza under the award-winning Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores.

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive

By Tom Perkins

Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us