Downtown Detroit Plum Market set to reopen

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Downtown Detroit Plum Market.

Plum Market’s downtown Detroit location will reopen Thursday morning, after being closed since March of 2020.The quick-service market is located on the first floor of the Ally Detroit Center at 500 Woodward Ave., near the Spirit of Detroit statue, and originally opened in 2019. During the closure, the shop was reworked to focus on faster service.Don’t bring cash though, as the store is reopening as strictly cashless, with self-checkouts accepting credit cards and mobile payments.It offers chef-crafted meals for breakfast or lunch on the go and food bars with entrees, soups, and salads. Think all-natural ingredients, seasonal greens, plant-based proteins, and other healthy choices.A self-service coffee bar featuring Zingerman’s Coffee and a takeaway catering menu designed for team meetings, lunches, and events within the central business district are also available. A condensed selection of snacks, grocery essentials, wine, and beer will be on hand.Thursday’s grand reopening will start at 10 a.m. and regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.