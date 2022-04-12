Detroit’s Yum Village restaurant is now open late

click to enlarge Kelley O'Neill New Center's Yum Village restaurant.

Detroit’s African-inspired Yum Village restaurant located in the New Center area has extended its business hours. The African-inspired spot is now open until midnight six days a week. (The restaurant is closed Sundays.)

Chef-owner Godwin Ihentuge previously told Metro Times that Yum Village is working to acquire the former West Village Detroit Vegan Soul location, which announced its permanent closure in January, to open a second Yum Village restaurant.

Ihentuge says he's working on getting a liquor license for the spot, and hopes to open in May. It would be a second Yum Village location, in addition to the New Center area location. The acquisition includes the nearby beer garden, which is where Yum Village got its start as a food truck.

Yum Village Marketplace and Pantry 6500 Woodward Ave., Detroit New Center

