Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Yum Village restaurant is now open late

The African-inspired spot is now open until midnight

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge New Center's Yum Village restaurant. - KELLEY O'NEILL
Kelley O'Neill
New Center's Yum Village restaurant.

Detroit’s African-inspired Yum Village restaurant located in the New Center area has extended its business hours. The African-inspired spot is now open until midnight six days a week. (The restaurant is closed Sundays.)

Chef-owner Godwin Ihentuge previously told Metro Times that Yum Village is working to acquire the former West Village Detroit Vegan Soul location, which announced its permanent closure in January, to open a second Yum Village restaurant.

Ihentuge says he's working on getting a liquor license for the spot, and hopes to open in May. It would be a second Yum Village location, in addition to the New Center area location. The acquisition includes the nearby beer garden, which is where Yum Village got its start as a food truck.

Location Details

Yum Village Marketplace and Pantry

6500 Woodward Ave., Detroit New Center

3 articles

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest
These before and after photos shows how Detroit's restaurants has changed over the last decade

These before and after photos show how Detroit’s restaurants have changed over the last decade
Nemo's 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-965-3180; nemosdetroit.com For years, our readers voted Nemo's as the best bar to go to before a Lions game. Honestly, it doesn't matter who's playing, Nemo's is the ultimate Detroit game day hotspot.

20 sports bars in the Detroit area to catch a big game
The Cove 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com The Cove overlooks Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands in Leland&#146;s Historic Fishtown. Their motto is &#147;fresh fish, cold beer,&#148; but they also serve a drink called a &#147;Chubby Mary&#148; &#151; a bloody mary with a smoked chub fish in it. Courtesy photo

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest
These before and after photos shows how Detroit's restaurants has changed over the last decade

These before and after photos show how Detroit’s restaurants have changed over the last decade
Nemo's 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-965-3180; nemosdetroit.com For years, our readers voted Nemo's as the best bar to go to before a Lions game. Honestly, it doesn't matter who's playing, Nemo's is the ultimate Detroit game day hotspot.

20 sports bars in the Detroit area to catch a big game
The Cove 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com The Cove overlooks Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands in Leland&#146;s Historic Fishtown. Their motto is &#147;fresh fish, cold beer,&#148; but they also serve a drink called a &#147;Chubby Mary&#148; &#151; a bloody mary with a smoked chub fish in it. Courtesy photo

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Food & Drink Slideshows

Here's all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest

Here’s all the people (and the bourbon) we saw on day one of the Detroit Bourbon Fest
These before and after photos shows how Detroit's restaurants has changed over the last decade

These before and after photos show how Detroit’s restaurants have changed over the last decade
Nemo's 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-965-3180; nemosdetroit.com For years, our readers voted Nemo's as the best bar to go to before a Lions game. Honestly, it doesn't matter who's playing, Nemo's is the ultimate Detroit game day hotspot.

20 sports bars in the Detroit area to catch a big game
The Cove 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com The Cove overlooks Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands in Leland&#146;s Historic Fishtown. Their motto is &#147;fresh fish, cold beer,&#148; but they also serve a drink called a &#147;Chubby Mary&#148; &#151; a bloody mary with a smoked chub fish in it. Courtesy photo

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Trending

Dearborn’s Ramadan Suhoor Festival returns for late-night eats

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd at Dearborn's Ramadan Suhoor Festival.

Birmingham’s posh Madam restaurant makes the Daxton a destination hotel

By Jane Slaughter

Tagliolini with Calabrian sausage, rapini, pecorino, Fisheye Farms spinach, and pickled pepper.

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in place of bread.

Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Auburn Hills

By Randiah Camille Green

Twin Peaks is like if a Hooters was located in a cabin up north.

Also in Food & Drink

Birmingham’s posh Madam restaurant makes the Daxton a destination hotel

By Jane Slaughter

Tagliolini with Calabrian sausage, rapini, pecorino, Fisheye Farms spinach, and pickled pepper.

Trap Vegan carves out a plant-based oasis in northwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

A meatless slider and tots from Trap Vegan in Detroit.

Detroit’s Metropolitan Bar & Kitchen is quite the variety store

By Jane Slaughter

Scallops and kale salad.

Get ready, Oberon Day is Monday, March 21

By Randiah Camille Green

Bell's Oberon, a fan favorite.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us