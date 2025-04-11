  1. Food & Drink
Detroit’s Slows Bar BQ is expanding to the ’burbs

The popular barbecue restaurant plans to open a new location in Berkley

By
Apr 11, 2025 at 4:49 pm
Slows Bar BQ opened in Corktown in 2005.

Slows Bar BQ is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an expansion into the suburbs.

The popular Corktown restaurant announced its plans to open a new location in the former Berkley Common space at 3087 12 Mile Rd., which closed earlier this week after nearly eight years in business.

The new Slows Bar BQ location will offer full-service dining and carry-out, as well as a second-floor private event space and patio.

The move is personal, the company says.

“With strong roots in the community — co-owner Josh Keillor grew up in Royal Oak and attended Shrine High School alongside fellow co-owners Brian and Terry Perrone — this expansion truly feels like a homecoming,” according to the company.

The trio acquired the business in 2023; Brian is the restaurant’s founding chef.

Slows Bar BQ first opened at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 14th Street in 2005, adding a carry-out restaurant in Midtown five years later. It expanded with locations in Pontiac and Grand Rapids in the ensuing years, but those have since closed, leaving only the first two Detroit stores.

Slows Bar BQ says it plans to fully open in Berkley by late summer or early fall, but it is already offering catering service to local residents and businesses.

Location Details

Slows Bar BQ

2138 Michigan Ave., Detroit

(313) 962-9828; (313) (FAX)

www.slowsbarbq.com

Image: Slows Bar BQ
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

