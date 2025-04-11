Detroit’s Slows Bar BQ is expanding to the ’burbs

Hannah Ervin, Detroit Stock City Slows Bar BQ opened in Corktown in 2005.

Slows Bar BQ is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an expansion into the suburbs.

The popular Corktown restaurant announced its plans to open a new location in the former Berkley Common space at 3087 12 Mile Rd., which closed earlier this week after nearly eight years in business.

The new Slows Bar BQ location will offer full-service dining and carry-out, as well as a second-floor private event space and patio.

The move is personal, the company says.

“With strong roots in the community — co-owner Josh Keillor grew up in Royal Oak and attended Shrine High School alongside fellow co-owners Brian and Terry Perrone — this expansion truly feels like a homecoming,” according to the company.

The trio acquired the business in 2023; Brian is the restaurant’s founding chef.

Slows Bar BQ first opened at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 14th Street in 2005, adding a carry-out restaurant in Midtown five years later. It expanded with locations in Pontiac and Grand Rapids in the ensuing years, but those have since closed, leaving only the first two Detroit stores.

Slows Bar BQ says it plans to fully open in Berkley by late summer or early fall, but it is already offering catering service to local residents and businesses.