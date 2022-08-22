Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

click to enlarge Taylor Sikorski/Courtesy photo The "Inay’s inasal" (filipino-style BBQ dish) at PizzaPlex.

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex has a new BBQ menu offering.

The Filipino-style BBQ dish, "Inay’s inasal” ("mom’s barbecue" in Tagalog), is marinated overnight in a blend of sweet, tangy species and chargrilled in a wood-fired oven.

Each plate comes with two skewers of either chicken, pork, or tofu with a bed of rice and garlic sauce. It’s a tribute to the intersectionality of PizzaPlex owner Alessandra Carreon’s Filipina-Italian identity, the restaurant says. Carreon’s father is from San Juan, Batangas, Philippines, and her mother is from Naples, Italy.

PizzaPlex opened in 2017 and is considered Detroit’s first pizzeria serving authentic Neapolitan pizza. (It was officially certified as serving Vera Pizza Napoletan.)

PizzaPlex is located at 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; pizzaplex.com. Hours are 4-9 p.m.Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.