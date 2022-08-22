Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

Each plate comes with skewers of chicken, pork, or tofu with a bed of rice and garlic sauce

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge The "Inay’s inasal" (filipino-style BBQ dish) at PizzaPlex. - Taylor Sikorski/Courtesy photo
Taylor Sikorski/Courtesy photo
The "Inay’s inasal" (filipino-style BBQ dish) at PizzaPlex.

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex has a new BBQ menu offering.

The Filipino-style BBQ dish, "Inay’s inasal” ("mom’s barbecue" in Tagalog), is marinated overnight in a blend of sweet, tangy species and chargrilled in a wood-fired oven.

Each plate comes with two skewers of either chicken, pork, or tofu with a bed of rice and garlic sauce. It’s a tribute to the intersectionality of PizzaPlex owner Alessandra Carreon’s Filipina-Italian identity, the restaurant says. Carreon’s father is from San Juan, Batangas, Philippines, and her mother is from Naples, Italy.

PizzaPlex opened in 2017 and is considered Detroit’s first pizzeria serving authentic Neapolitan pizza. (It was officially certified as serving Vera Pizza Napoletan.)

PizzaPlex is located at 4458 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; pizzaplex.com. Hours are 4-9 p.m.Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Related
Review: Pizzaplex does pizza by the books

Review: Pizzaplex does pizza by the books

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Trending

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

By Alex Washington

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

Former Sala Thai building in Detroit’s Eastern Market is up for lease

By Randiah Camille Green

We miss those spicy noodles, damnit.

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

By Randiah Camille Green

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

Also in Food & Drink

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

The Steak Bomba sandwich from the Real Boss food truck.

Workers at a Starbucks in Bloomfield Township seek to unionize

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us