Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi brings back its ‘Rainbow Rogi’ for Pride Month

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Just like humans, no two Rainbow Rogi are exactly alike.

Here’s a delicious way to celebrate Pride Month.

Detroit pierogi purveyor Pietrzyk Pierogi has brought back its limited-edition “Rainbow Rogi.” The rainbow-streaked pierogi will be available all month long, with 25% of proceeds from each sale to be donated to Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth.

“For $20 you can enjoy this very limited edition pierogi that is hand crafted with love and care by the team at Pietrzyk Pierogi,” owner Erica Pietrzyk said in a statement. “We proudly pinch each pierogi with love and pride for the communities we exist within. Each pierogi is filled with our most popular potato and cheese filling and no two pierogi are alike.”

It’s the third year in a row Pietrzyk Pierogi has offered the Rainbow Rogi.

The company says it will also donate 20% of proceeds from merch sales, which include “Big Pierogi Energy” track shorts as well as tote bags emblazoned with inclusive messages like “Just a Girl Who Loves Pierogi,” “Just a Boy Who Loves Pierogi,” and “Just a They/Them Who Loves Pierogi.”

The promotion starts June 1. Items are available for delivery or pickup at Pietrzyk Pierogi’s store at 1429 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit’s Eastern Market district.

More information is available at pietrzykpierogi.com/store.

Location Details Pietrzyk Pierogi 1429 Gratiot Ave. STE 109, Detroit Detroit 313-614-9393 2 articles

