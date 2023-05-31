Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi brings back its ‘Rainbow Rogi’ for Pride Month

Proceeds will be donated to Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge Just like humans, no two Rainbow Rogi are exactly alike. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Just like humans, no two Rainbow Rogi are exactly alike.

Here’s a delicious way to celebrate Pride Month.

Detroit pierogi purveyor Pietrzyk Pierogi has brought back its limited-edition “Rainbow Rogi.” The rainbow-streaked pierogi will be available all month long, with 25% of proceeds from each sale to be donated to Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth.

“For $20 you can enjoy this very limited edition pierogi that is hand crafted with love and care by the team at Pietrzyk Pierogi,” owner Erica Pietrzyk said in a statement. “We proudly pinch each pierogi with love and pride for the communities we exist within. Each pierogi is filled with our most popular potato and cheese filling and no two pierogi are alike.”

It’s the third year in a row Pietrzyk Pierogi has offered the Rainbow Rogi.

The company says it will also donate 20% of proceeds from merch sales, which include “Big Pierogi Energy” track shorts as well as tote bags emblazoned with inclusive messages like “Just a Girl Who Loves Pierogi,” “Just a Boy Who Loves Pierogi,” and “Just a They/Them Who Loves Pierogi.”

The promotion starts June 1. Items are available for delivery or pickup at Pietrzyk Pierogi’s store at 1429 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit’s Eastern Market district.

More information is available at pietrzykpierogi.com/store.

Location Details

Pietrzyk Pierogi

1429 Gratiot Ave. STE 109, Detroit Detroit

313-614-9393

2 articles

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
