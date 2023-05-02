Detroit’s former Ima space to host Summertown Fresh Bar smoothie and juice concept

click to enlarge Google Maps Ima's original location in Corktown is turning into a juice and smoothie bar with a small selection of alcoholic beverages.

A fresh new concept is coming to Ima’s old Corktown location in Detroit.

Owner of the Japanese-inspired local chain Mike Ransom is planning on turning the space at 2015 Michigan Ave. into “Summertown Fresh Bar” come May.

An Instagram post announcing the new bar says the reimagined space will feature “energizing smoothies, fresh fruit and veggie juices, savory snacks, desserts, coffee and a large selection of unique non-alcoholic beverages.”

A “small curated list” of sake, beer, and wine will also be on offer.

Ima moved from 2015 Michigan Ave. down the street into the former Gold Cash Gold space in July of 2022 as a bar-focused outpost called Ima Izakaya. Since Ima Izakaya’s opening, the original spot has been operating as an event space and food pop-up called Now.

The 2015 Michigan Ave. building was Ima’s first location in 2016 and the noodle spot has expanded to three locations over the years. It also operates a spin-off based on its popular karaage fried chicken sandwich in Midtown called SuperCrisp.

